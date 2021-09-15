Pak-Linked Terror Module: Raids in Delhi-NCR; Police Hunt for Suspects, Sleeper Cells

A day after a Pakistan-backed terror module was busted in a multi-state operation, police on Wednesday carried out raids in Delhi-NCR and at many other locations across the country to trace more suspects linked to the six men arrested in the case. The police are on the lookout for sleeper cells active in Delhi-NCR.

Weapons and explosives that were recovered are now being matched with those that were transported from Pakistan recently using drones in border areas. Police sources said they are likely to match, but no confirmation yet. Forensics experts are at work.

Police sources also said that no prominent names have so far surfaced who were the target of the terror module, which wanted to attack mass gatherings ahead of the festive season and planned a repeat of 26/11.

The six arrested terrorists, including two Pakistan-trained operatives, were trained in a farmhouse on the outskirts of Karachi by Pakistan Army personnel and were taught “how to cause maximum damage". They were made to travel to Pakistan via two other countries.

The arrests were made during raids at various places in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan. Those arrested were doing recce of cities ahead of upcoming festive season, police said, adding, “Navarati and Ram Leela gatherings were their targets."

