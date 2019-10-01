Pak Lobs Mortars at Forward Posts in Poonch in Ceasefire Violation, 6 Injured
According to officials, Pakistan violated the ceasefire over 2,000 times along the LoC this year, leaving 21 people dead and scores of others injured
Representative image.
Jammu: The Pakistan Army on Tuesday targeted forward posts and villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district with mortar shells and small arms firing, an official said.
The Indian Army retaliated and heavy exchange of fire was still going on when last reports were received, a defence spokesman said.
"Today at about 0745 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Shahpur and Kirni sectors of district Poonch", the spokesman said.
Six persons were injured in the shelling by Pakistani troops in Poonch on Sunday.
India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquillity along the LoC and the International Border.
