Pakistan military has a special cell in India to monitor and produce propaganda against the country, a Qatar-based military source has told CNN-News18.

The cell’s only objective is to feed unofficial press releases to Pakistani media outlets and international platforms, then collect these cuttings and submit fake evidence to human rights watchdogs like Amnesty International and others, he added.

According to the source, this cell has more than 250,000 fake social media accounts of WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube for the distribution of disinformation.

There are credible reports that the Pakistan army’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)’s media cell provided all proofs and propaganda content to BBC for the controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the source.

Directives were issued to Pakistani media outlets by ISPR’s media wing director to air the BBC documentary against PM Modi and raise the Gujarat and Kashmir issues, the source claimed.

Also, on the condition of anonymity, a senior politician from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said, “We have very strong relations with the Indian National Congress. PPP and INC are working on track II diplomacy in the US, UK, and the Middle East against Modi and BJP’s rising extremist policies in India.”

The politician claimed that Congress’s top leaders are in contact with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and he is likely to visit India in April-May this year.

According to the source, Qatar, Turkey, and Azerbaijan are continuously supporting Pakistan on the Kashmir issue in the world, and BBC, Al Jazeera, and TRT World are also showing Pakistani propaganda and building an anti-India narrative across the globe.

Pakistan has the fourth-worst passport in the world, but Qatar, Turkey and Azerbaijan are offering Pakistanis ‘visa on arrival’, said the source.

