Pak Minister's Disclosure on Kartarpur Corridor Exposes their Nefarious Intent, Says Amarinder Singh
Terming it an open and blatant threat against India's security and integrity, Amarinder Singh warned Pakistan not to indulge in any misadventure against India.
File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (PTI)
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said a senior Pakistani minister's disclosure that the Kartarpur Corridor was the "brainchild" of their Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and it will hurt India forever had exposed Islamabad's nefarious intent behind the initiative.
Singh expressed serious concern over this admission by Pakistan's Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid and said in validating his stand on the issue, Rashid had completely bared the wicked design of Pakistan behind the Corridor, which India had hoped would emerge as a bridge of peace between the countries.
The chief minister also took a strong exception to Rashid's remark that "the Corridor would hurt India forever, which would forever remember the wound inflicted on it by Gen Bajwa with the Kartarpur Corridor."
Terming it an open and blatant threat against India's security and integrity, Singh warned Pakistan to not attempt to indulge in any misadventure against India.
Pakistan's Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, a known motormouth considered to be a close aide of Prime Minister Khan, contradicted the government's claim on Saturday when he told reporters here that the opening of the corridor was the brainchild of Army chief General Bajwa and asserted that it will hurt India for ever.
"India will remember for ever the kind of wound inflicted on it by Gen Bajwa by opening Kartarpur corridor," he said.
"Gen Bajwa strongly hit India by opening the corridor. Through this project, Pakistan has created a new environment of peace and won itself love of the Sikh community, " he said.
Rashid claimed that the Indian media "played up" the issue of General Bajwa's extension.
"The Imran Khan government has three more years and Bajwa has got three years in extension and not six months. So our government will complete its tenure," he said, indirectly referring that General Bajwa is here to back prime minister Khan's government.
General Bajwa did not attend the Kartarpur Corridor's opening ceremony apparently to avoid any controversy.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Rishi Kapoor Attend Betty Kapadia's Funeral Ceremony
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 61 Written Updates: Sidharth and Vishal Fight During Task
- WhatsApp Can Move Aside: You May Soon Make Calls Over Wi-Fi on Your Phone
- Sunil Chhetri's Secret Love Story With His Coach's Daughter Sonam Will Make Your Hearts Melt
- #BoycottDabangg3: Salman Khan Dancing With Sadhus in 'Hud Hud' Sparks Twitter Outrage