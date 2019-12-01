Pak Minister's Disclosure on Kartarpur Corridor Exposes their Nefarious Intent, Says Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said a senior Pakistani minister's disclosure that the Kartarpur Corridor was the "brainchild" of their Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and it will hurt India forever had exposed Islamabad's nefarious intent behind the initiative.

Singh expressed serious concern over this admission by Pakistan's Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid and said in validating his stand on the issue, Rashid had completely bared the wicked design of Pakistan behind the Corridor, which India had hoped would emerge as a bridge of peace between the countries.

The chief minister also took a strong exception to Rashid's remark that "the Corridor would hurt India forever, which would forever remember the wound inflicted on it by Gen Bajwa with the Kartarpur Corridor."

Terming it an open and blatant threat against India's security and integrity, Singh warned Pakistan to not attempt to indulge in any misadventure against India.

Pakistan's Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, a known motormouth considered to be a close aide of Prime Minister Khan, contradicted the government's claim on Saturday when he told reporters here that the opening of the corridor was the brainchild of Army chief General Bajwa and asserted that it will hurt India for ever.

"India will remember for ever the kind of wound inflicted on it by Gen Bajwa by opening Kartarpur corridor," he said.

"Gen Bajwa strongly hit India by opening the corridor. Through this project, Pakistan has created a new environment of peace and won itself love of the Sikh community, " he said.

Rashid claimed that the Indian media "played up" the issue of General Bajwa's extension.

"The Imran Khan government has three more years and Bajwa has got three years in extension and not six months. So our government will complete its tenure," he said, indirectly referring that General Bajwa is here to back prime minister Khan's government.

General Bajwa did not attend the Kartarpur Corridor's opening ceremony apparently to avoid any controversy.

