Pak Missile Misfire: IAF Probe Blames More Than One Official; ‘Severe Punishment’ to be Meted Out

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has completed its inquiry into the BrahMos accidental firing and held more than one official from the missile squadron responsible for the March 9 incident.

The inquiry was done by Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Offensive) Air Vice Marshal RK Sinha into the incident wherein a missile was accidentally fired due to a technical malfunction in the course of routine maintenance and landed in the Mian Channu area of Pakistan.

The IAF said “swift and severe punishment" would be given to those found responsible, ANI reported on Sunday.

“More than one official has been found blameworthy for the incident which was totally avoidable. The guilty officials would be given a swift and severe punishment," government sources were quoted in the report.

A high-level court of inquiry was ordered within days of the incident. Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the country’s armed forces, had then said that the supersonic object was launched from Sirsa in Haryana and was moving towards the Mahajan Field Firing range in Rajasthan but changed course before entering 124 km into their territory.

Advertisement

The missile in question was apparently a BrahMos. Developed by BrahMos Aerospace —a joint venture between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia — Brahmos is a supersonic cruise missile which can be launched from land, aircraft, surface ships or submarines.

While the BrahMos with the Army, Navy and the IAF differ in certain specifications, a cruise missile largely has a pre-set target to which it navigates with the help of an inertial or satellite GPS guidance system.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.