Pak Must Continue Sustained Action Against Terror: India After Islamabad Taken off FATF Grey List

Responding to FATF’s decision of removing Pakistan from the infamous ‘Grey List’, India on Friday said that Islamabad must “continue to take credible, verifiable, irreversible and sustained action against terrorism”.

Pakistan officially exited the ‘Grey List’ of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as the global terror financing watchdog said the country made significant progress in taking action against money laundering and terror financing.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi told reporters. “As a result of FATF scrutiny, Pakistan has been forced to take some action against well-known terrorists, including those involved in attacks against the entire international community in Mumbai on 26/11. It is in global interest that the world remains clear that Pakistan must continue to take credible, verifiable, irreversible and sustained action against terrorism and terrorist financing emanating from territories under its control.”

With Pakistan out of the ‘Grey List’, it will now be able to get foreign funds to tide over its broken financial situation.

FATF president T Raja Kumar, addressing a press conference, said, “They’ve (Pakistan) been removed from the grey list. However, there’s still work to be done on their part. I’m encouraging Pakistan to continue to work with the Asia-Pacific group to continue taking steps to combat terrorism financing.”

Till June this year, Pakistan had completed most of the FATF mandates given to it in 2018 and only a few items that were left unfulfilled included its failure to take action against UN-designated terrorists, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and his trusted aide and the group’s “operational commander”, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi.

Azhar, Saeed and Lakhvi are the most-wanted terrorists in India for their involvement in numerous terror acts, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

(With PTI inputs)

