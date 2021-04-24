Pak Never Stops: BSF Foils Two Attempts to Send Arms and Ammunition into India Using Drones

Despite a ceasefire agreement being in place on the Line of Control and the international border, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday said that it foiled two attempts by the Pakistan rangers to use drones to send arms and ammunition into the Indian side.

“Even as the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan is in place on the line of control and the international border, Pakistan rangers did not stop their nefarious activities against India and have time and again carried out their ill motives on International border in Jammu” Deputy Inspector General of BSF SPS Sandhu said

“Today alert BSF troops in the Arnia Sector foiled two drone intrusion bids by Pakistan on the International Border. During the early morning hours today, two drones/UAV were observed entering from the Pakistan side and immediately fired upon by vigilant BSF troops which compelled it to retreat to Pakistan territory,” Sandhu said.

The BSF said that the Pakistani rangers have been regularly violating the international boundary through drone intrusions and trying to drop arms and ammunition in the Indian territory.

“We have been regularly and successfully repulsing the drone intrusion attempts by Pakistan to drop arms and ammunition into the Indian side. Whenever we notice a drone trying to enter into the Indian side, we fire on those drones,” Sandhu said.

On June 20, last year the BSF had shot down a Pakistani Hexa Copter that was carrying a large quantity of arms and ammunition and explosives and the consignment was to be picked by a handler on the Indian side.

Sandhu said that Saturday’s drone intrusion bid foiled by the BSF Jammu troops is indicative of alertness and swift retaliatory action by the BSF.

“The BSF intelligence branch was receiving inputs about possible use of drones by Pakistan for ferrying arms and ammunition from Pakistan into Indian side. Accordingly, the troops are on alert and the border domination was exponentially increased,” he said.

In the recent past, the BSF has also foiled several infiltration attempts by the Pakistani terrorists through underground tunnels that were dug to push in infiltrators into the Indian side.

In the past ten months, the BSF has detected four cross border tunnels at several places along the International Border.

“The timely detection of these cross-border tunnels dug for infiltration into the Indian side has thwarted many terror attacks on the Indian soil,” another BSF office said.

