Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday said they, along with Uttar Pradesh ATS, have busted a Pakistan-organised terror module and arrested six people including two terrorists who were trained in Pakistan. The police further said underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Anis was part of the team and funding was being done through Hawala network.

Those arrested have been identified as - Jaan Mohammad Shaikh (47) from Maharashtra, Osama (22) from Delhi, Moolchand (47) from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareilly, Zeeshan Qamar (28) from Allahabad, Mohd Abu Bakar (23) from Behraich, Mohd Amir Javed (31) from Lucknow.

The police said the arrests were made during raids at various places in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan. Those arrested were doing recce of cities ahead of upcoming festive season, police said, adding, “Navarati and Ram Leela gatherings were their targets."

“Out of the six who were arrested, two (Osama and Zeeshan) were trained in Pakistan and they entered India just this year. We formed a special team when we received information about these individual. First arrest was made in Maharashtra, then two from Delhi, following that we tied up with UP ATS to arrest three from there," said Neeraj Thakur, Delhi Special CP (Special Cell) during a press conference.

The police have also recovered arms, ammunition, explosives and special pistols that were supposed to be used for targeted killings from their possession.

“Two among them had gone to Muscat from there they went to Pakistan. They were trained in explosives. They were operating as a sleeper cell. It appears that there was close coordination with individuals from across the border. Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Anis was part of the team. The funding was being done through Hawala network. They were scouting cities and targeting then for the festival season. They were arrested with arms, ammunition and explosives," Thakur said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here