Pak PM Imran Khan Invites Navjot Sidhu Again, This Time to Attend Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Ceremony

A day after India and Pakistan agreed to construct the Kartarpur Sahib corridor on their respective sides, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan invited Congress leader and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for its opening ceremony on November 28.The corridor is being constructed on their respective sides so that the Sikh devotees can worship at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib during the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in November 2019.Kartarpur Sahib, located just across the International Border, is the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev and one of the holiest shrines of Sikhs. The corridor, once built, will give Indian pilgrims easy access to the shrine in Kartarpur.The decision of its construction was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.The issue of Kartarpur Sahib came into focus after Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu visited Pakistan in August to attend the oath-taking ceremony of his cricketer-turned-politician friend Imran Khan as prime minister of that country.After his return, Sidhu claimed that Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa had told him that Pakistan may open a corridor to Kartarpur Sahib.India had first proposed the Kartarpur Sahib corridor in 1999 when the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee took a bus ride to Lahore.