Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pakistan PM Tweets Old Video from Bangladesh as 'India's Pogrom against Muslims', Draws Flak Online

Khan's tweet came on the day India asked Pakistan to ensure the safety of Sikhs following vandalism and stone-pelting by locals at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Punjab province.

News18.com

Updated:January 3, 2020, 11:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pakistan PM Tweets Old Video from Bangladesh as 'India's Pogrom against Muslims', Draws Flak Online
A file photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (Reuters)

New Delhi: India on Friday hit out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for spreading fake news following a gaffe in his latest Twitter post where he attributed an old video showing assault by the Bangladesh police to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Khan had shared an old video of the Rapid Action Battalion of the Bangladesh police attacking unarmed men with the caption "Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP". The tweet was later deleted.

Khan's tweet came on the day India asked Pakistan to ensure the safety of Sikhs following vandalism and stone-pelting by locals at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Punjab province.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar shared a screenshot of the falsely attributed tweet, saying, "Tweet Fake News.Get Caught. Delete Tweet. Repeat. #Oldhabitsdiehard."

"This is not from UP, but from a May, 2013 incident in Dhaka, Bangladesh.The RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) written on the vests at 0:21s, 1:27s or the Bengali spoken, or these links would help you be better informed," Uttar Pradesh Police wrote on the microblogging site, tagging Khan's tweet.

Khan had also shared two other videos, calling them evidence of the “Modi government’s ethnic cleansing”.

The two neighbours have been engaged in a war of words over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in India, which seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim persecuted religious minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Khan has termed the newly amended CAA as a manifestation of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi going ahead with "Hindu supremacist agenda".

Khan last week had claimed that India could carry out "action of some sort" in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to divert attention from its domestic issues and warned that his army was prepared for any such move.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram