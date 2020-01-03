Pakistan PM Tweets Old Video from Bangladesh as 'India's Pogrom against Muslims', Draws Flak Online

New Delhi: India on Friday hit out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for spreading fake news following a gaffe in his latest Twitter post where he attributed an old video showing assault by the Bangladesh police to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Khan had shared an old video of the Rapid Action Battalion of the Bangladesh police attacking unarmed men with the caption "Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP". The tweet was later deleted.

Khan's tweet came on the day India asked Pakistan to ensure the safety of Sikhs following vandalism and stone-pelting by locals at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Punjab province.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar shared a screenshot of the falsely attributed tweet, saying, "Tweet Fake News.Get Caught. Delete Tweet. Repeat. #Oldhabitsdiehard."

"This is not from UP, but from a May, 2013 incident in Dhaka, Bangladesh.The RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) written on the vests at 0:21s, 1:27s or the Bengali spoken, or these links would help you be better informed," Uttar Pradesh Police wrote on the microblogging site, tagging Khan's tweet.

Khan had also shared two other videos, calling them evidence of the “Modi government’s ethnic cleansing”.

The two neighbours have been engaged in a war of words over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in India, which seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim persecuted religious minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Khan has termed the newly amended CAA as a manifestation of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi going ahead with "Hindu supremacist agenda".

Khan last week had claimed that India could carry out "action of some sort" in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to divert attention from its domestic issues and warned that his army was prepared for any such move.

