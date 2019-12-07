Pak Pursues Terrorism as State Policy, Govt 'Puppets' in Hands of Non-state Actors, Says Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh asked the cadets commissioned into the armed forces Saturday to take the message of service and peace to the world but be prepared to deal with a neighbour like Pakistan.
File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Dehradun: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India has no extra-territorial ambitions but asked the armed forces to be alert against Pakistan "which pursues terrorism as a matter of state policy".
Addressing the Passing Out Parade of the Indian Military Academy here as the reviewing officer, Singh asked the cadets commissioned into the armed forces Saturday to take the message of service and peace to the world but be prepared to deal with a neighbour like Pakistan.
"Despite suffering defeat at the hands of India in several wars, Pakistan continues to pursue terrorism as a matter of state policy. Non-state actors in Pakistan are so strong that those in the political centrestage look no more than mere puppets in their hands," Singh said.
