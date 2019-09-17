Pak Rangers Resort to Firing Along International Border in J&K's Samba, Kathua
Representative image/Reuters
Jammu: Pakistan Rangers on Tuesday violated ceasefire and resorted to small arms firing in forward areas along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Kathua districts, BSF officials said.
Using small arms, the rangers began firing at forward border outposts in Samban and Hiranagar sectors at 1 pm. It continued till 3 pm and later intermittently, they said.
The BSF troops gave a befitting reply, they added. IG BSF N S Jamwal said that that there was no causality.
This is for the first time in last several months that Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation along the IB. Over the last two months, Pakistan army has been violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) by targeting villages and posts in Rajouri and Poonch districts.
