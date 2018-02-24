Pak Summons Indian Envoy for Fifth Time This Month Over 'Ceasefire Violations' on LoC

Pakistan on Saturday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh here for the fifth time in a month and condemned alleged firing across Line of Control by Indian forces. The Pakistan Foreign Office said Director General (SA & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Singh over "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian forces on Feb 23 in Nikial sector.Faisal said the firing killed a man in ThurtiNarr village located some 1,200 meters from the LoC and three other people were injured. The Foreign Office had earlier summoned India's deputy high commissioner on February 5, 15, 20 and 22."This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when Indian forces committed more than 1,970 ceasefire violations," he claimed. He said the alleged ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.Pakistani troops on Saturday fired mortar shells targeting villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, J&K police said. "Pakistani troops fired mortar shells and small arms from across the border in the Lam area of the Nowshera sector around 6.15 pm," a police official said.He said Indian troops retaliated and the exchange of fire continued for 15 minutes. There was no casualty reported in the Pakistani firing, the official said.