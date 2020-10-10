Pakistan Targets Civilian Areas Along LoC, IB in Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation

"At about 1.30 am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars, targeting civilian areas along the LoC in Makote sector of Poonch. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly," a defence spokesman said Saturday morning. A police official said the heavy shelling created panic among the border residents.

Jammu: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by unprovoked firing and mortar shelling on civilian areas along the Line of Control and the International Border in three sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. Indian troops retaliated befittingly to silence the Pakistani guns, they said, adding there was no immediate report of any casualty.

"At about 1.30 am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars, targeting civilian areas along the LoC in Makote sector of Poonch. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly," a defence spokesman said Saturday morning. A police official said the heavy shelling created panic among the border residents.

The shelling stopped around 4.30 am, the official said. Later in the day, the defence spokesperson said Pakistan violated ceasefire at 6 pm along the LoC in Mendhar sector of Poonch district, drawing effective retaliation by the Indian army.

The cross-border shelling between the two sides was continuing when last reports were received, he said. The police official said Pakistani rangers also targeted forward areas along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district and kept firing intermittently for about five hours.

The firing from the Pakistani side of the IB started around 11.45 pm on Friday and continued till 4.40 am Saturday, he said, adding the Border Security Force (BSF) retaliated strongly to the ceasefire violation. A 40-year-old woman, Hamida Bi, was injured in Pakistani shelling in Qasba sector of Poonch on Friday, the official said, adding her condition was stated to be stable. Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav visited the district hospital and and inquired about the health of Hamida, an official spokesman said. Yadav, who was accompanied by tehsildar of Haveli Anjum Khatak, directed the doctors to provide her best possible treatment, he said. Yadav provided a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the injured woman out of the Red Cross Fund, the spokesman said.

.