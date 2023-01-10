Pak Terrorists Planning Attack on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Intel Sources tell News18

Pakistan-based terror groups are planning a major attack on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18.

According to sources, the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) or Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is planning this attack for major optics. They plan to bring ammunition and suicide bombers from Nepal, said sources.

The Ram temple, before it gets ready in 2024, is a major target, said sources, adding the attempt is to foment Hindu-Muslim communal violence.

COMPULSIONS OF ISI

Pakistan’s Inter-State Intelligence (ISI) – the premier intelligence agency – majorly failed after the successful abrogation of Article 370.

Moreover, Indian forces have also successfully handled the infiltration attempts by Pakistan army. Their tunnels have been identified and narcotics front is also under major control, said sources.

Also, Pakistan-based non-state actors are sitting in millions and Taliban is not giving them support in any way, said sources.

Sources said that the ISI relevance is completely based on optics in India in any case.

As Ram Temple is big for Hindus in India and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, they feel any big or small attack on the shrine will make them relevant again, said sources.

News18 had earlier reported that Pakistan has a new blueprint to spread terror in India. The ISI is planning to escalate terror funding through the narcotics route and start a major misinformation campaign against the Narendra Modi government, sources said. The intelligence sources said that narco funding is one of the biggest routes through which the ISI wants to re-establish its roots in Kashmir and is sending in drug consignments through infiltrating terrorists or drug dealers sitting on both sides of the border.

‘WHY NO EUROPEAN CONDEMNATION?’

Calling Pakistan “epicentre of terrorism", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on January 3 said terrorist camps operate in broad daylight in cities in the neighbouring country, but Europe has not condemned these practices that have been going on for several decades.

Jaishankar, in an interview to Austria’s national broadcaster ORF on Monday, said that he could have used “much harsher word than epicentre” for Pakistan for its role in promoting cross-border terrorism.

“This is a country which has attacked the Parliament of India some years ago, which attacked the city of Mumbai, which went after hotels and foreign tourists, which every day sends terrorists across the border…If the terrorist camps operate in broad daylight in cities, with recruitment and financing, can you really tell me that the Pakistani state doesn’t know what’s going on? Especially if they’re being trained in military-level combat tactics?" Jaishankar said.

Meanwhile, continuing its crackdown on terrorism sponsored from across the border, the Centre on January 8 banned two proxy organisations of the dreaded LeT and JeM and declared four individuals terrorists in last four days.

THE TEMPLE

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya will open on January 1 next year, Home Minister Amit Shah announced last week.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya will open on January 1 next year, Home Minister Amit Shah announced last week.

The trustees say Ram Lalla idol will be installed in the ‘garbgriha’ on ground floor of the temple on December 30 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present on the occasion.

Once open, the temple could see over one lakh devotees daily and by 2047, more than 10 crore devotees can visit Ayodhya annually, the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government has estimated.

This huge increase in pilgrims means the Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to develop Ayodhya with a mega Rs 32,000 crore plan, involving 264 projects executed by as many as 37 agencies to transform the face of Ayodhya into a global tourism and spiritual destination.

The temple’s construction will cost Rs 1,800 crore, entirely from donations.

