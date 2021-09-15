Pak-trained Men Didn’t Recce Mumbai, No Explosives Found in City: Anti Terrorism Squad Officer

No Pakistan-trained men came to Mumbai to conduct a recce, said Additional DGP with the Maharashtra ATS Vineet Agarwal in a press conference after a Pakistan-organised terror module was on Tuesday busted with the arrest of six men, including two Pak-ISI trained terrorists. ATS officers also assured that there were no weapons or explosives found during searches here and the city was safe.

Among the six, Mumbai-resident Jaan Mohammed Shaikh was arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, by Delhi police. Shaikh was a resident of Dharavi and had connections with D-company or the Underworld, controlled by gangster Dawood Ibrahim. His financial conditions weren’t good, said the officers.

The ATS said that the accused were arrested before they were about to go to Delhi, and a police team from Maharashtra will reach Delhi on Wednesday evening. The ATS have also asked for a copy of the FIR filed by Delhi police. Shaik was reportedly in need of money. Having lost his job, he also had a loan to repay. The bank took away a taxi that he used for business, said the officers.

Agarwal said that his team has been given a free hand by the chief minister, home minister, and Director General of Police in pursuing the case and it will be resolved.

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday got police custody of four terror suspects, a day after a Pakistan-organised module was busted. An official said that they have got custody of Sheikh alias ‘Sameer’, Osama (22), Moolchand (47) and Mohd Abu Bakar (23). Zeeshan Qamar (28) and Mohd Amir Javed (31), who are presently in Lucknow, will be produced by Wednesday afternoon to decide on their custody, the official added.

According to the Delhi Police, the terrorists were allegedly planning several blasts across the country during the upcoming festivals. They were arrested following raids in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Shaikh, an underworld operative and close contact of Anees Ibrahim, who is brother of Dawood Ibrahim, was tasked by a Pak-based person connected with underworld operatives hiding in Pakistan, to ensure smooth delivery of improvised explosive devices (IED), sophisticated weapons and grenades to different entities in India, they said.

