Pak Uses Social Media to Mislead Kashmiri Youth & Push Them Towards Militancy, Says J&K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said Pakistan tries to spread hatred in the union territory through various social media platforms and has so far trapped a large number of Kashmiri youth. J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said that the police teams are keeping a strict vigil on social media handlers operating from across the border with an aim to push the Kashmiri youth towards militancy.

While speaking to the media after inaugurating the Women’s Police Station in Anantnag, he said that social media handlers in the neighboring country Pakistan try to lure and trap the Kashmiri youth through various means, and the same used to happen earlier as well. He asserted that such persons will not be spared and the strictest action will be taken against them in the future.

The DGP also said that apart from anti-national activities, the police is also keeping an eye on other increasing crimes, especially against women, as the commitment is to build a crime-free society. He said that eliminating crimes other than militancy is one of the top priorities of the police.

Singh further said that Pakistan has adopted a new method of hybrid terrorism to which the police force is fully able to respond.

Referring to the hybrid terrorist structure, the DGP said that it has been a move by Pakistan and its handlers to create trouble in Jammu and Kashmir by involving faceless elements in terrorism, adding, “The counter strategy of the Jammu Kashmir Police and other security forces is to bravely confront this nefarious intention”.

During his visit to Pulwama, he expressed solidarity with the officer’s colleagues and the bereaved family of Battalion ASI Vinod Kumar who lost his life in the militant attack at the Gango Crossing in Pulwama. While interacting with the officers, the DGP urged the officers to continue their efforts to counter Pakistan-sponsored militancy.

