Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pak Violates Ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Poonch a Day after Army Chief’s Visit

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan comes a day after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visited the troops on the LoC in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

PTI

Updated:September 1, 2019, 5:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pak Violates Ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Poonch a Day after Army Chief’s Visit
Representative image.
Loading...

Jammu: Pakistani troops on Sunday resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan comes a day after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visited the troops on the LoC in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, and reviewed the prevailing situation and operational readiness of the units of White Knight Corps.

"At about 1300 hours, Pakistan initiated ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Poonch sector. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said in a brief statement.

Officials said the firing from across the border was intense and was still continuing when last reports were received. However, there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing, they said.

Seven people, including five soldiers and a 10-day-old baby, were killed and several others injured in frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in the two districts since July.

The chief of Army staff (COAS), who was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday visited forward areas along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts, and reviewed the mission readiness of units, response mechanism to ceasefire violations, measures adopted to deal with Pakistan proxies, counter infiltration posture and preparation to deal with violent actions on the Line of Control.

During his visit, Gen Rawat interacted with the soldiers deployed on the LoC and commended them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram