English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Uri Sector, Civilian Injured
Indian army officials have said that Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing towards Indian posts and villages in Uri, Baramulla district on Thursday, that continued throughout the night.
Image for representation (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Srinagar: One civilian was injured Friday in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing towards Indian posts and villages in Kamalkote area of Uri in Baramulla district on Thursday evening, the officials said.
They said the intermittent firing continued throughout the night. One civilian has been injured in the firing.
Indian Army has responded to the Pakistani firing inadequate measure, the officials said.
The ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops comes as tensions between India and Pakistan rose following the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.
Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group claimed responsibility for the attack
Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing towards Indian posts and villages in Kamalkote area of Uri in Baramulla district on Thursday evening, the officials said.
They said the intermittent firing continued throughout the night. One civilian has been injured in the firing.
Indian Army has responded to the Pakistani firing inadequate measure, the officials said.
The ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops comes as tensions between India and Pakistan rose following the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.
Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group claimed responsibility for the attack
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonchiriya Movie Review: Sushant Singh Rajput Shines in the World of Morally Ambiguous Bandits
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Are These Redefining Affordable Android Smartphones?
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Launched: Price, Specifications, Availability And More
- 'Maybe You Can See a Bit More' - Gayle Reconsidering Retirement
- Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A10 Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results