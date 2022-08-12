Pak Woman Caught Crossing Indo-Nepal Border to Meet Lover, Hyderabad Cops Probe Espionage Angle

Days after a Pakistani woman, along with two others, were caught in an attempt to enter India from the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar to meet her lover in Hyderabad, the Bahadurpura police have been trying to ascertain whether it is a case of espionage.

The woman, identified as Khadija Noor, was arrested along with two others — Mohammad and Jeevan — while the trio was trying to cross into India through the Bihar-Nepal border on August 8. The Border Security Force (BSF) had alerted the Bahadurpura police of a suspected case of espionage after the woman claimed that she was on her way to Hyderabad to meet her lover, Ahmad.

According to investigation, Ahmad, a native of Bahadurpura and Khadija Noor from Faisalabad fell in love during their interactions on social media. Ahmad has been working in a hotel in Saudi Arabia for the past few years.

While Noor told her parents about her affair with Ahmad, her parents refused to marry her to an Indian. Ahmed planned with his friends for Noor to come to Hyderabad and marry her.

Some of his friends from Nepal and colleagues from his former workplace in Saudi Arabia advised him to send Noor to Hyderabad via Nepal. They arranged for Jeevan and Ahmad’s brother Mohammad was roped in to help Noor in Nepal. A forged Aadhar card in the name of Arjoo Bagdadia was used to help Noor cross over. Mohammad reached Nepal last week with the forged Aadhar card while Noor reached Nepal via Dubai. Later Noor, Mohammad and Jeevan reached Indo-Nepal border gate at Bithamore of Bihar’s Sithamarhi district to officially enter India.

When they tried to enter India in the early hours, the SSB forces took the trio into their custody. They seized an aadhar card, Pakistan passport, the student identification card of psychology from GC Women University in Faisalabad, Covid vaccine certificates issued by the Pakistan health ministry from Noor. Over suspected espionage, the SSB force officials interrogated the trio, where the love story came into the night. The SSB officials handed them over to the Sithamarhi police.

Working on an alert by the Border Security Force (BSF) ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the Bahadurpura police is investigating the case from all angles. A team of Hyderabad police officials have left to interrogate Noor, Mohammad and Jeevan in Bihar.

