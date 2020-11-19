Pakiastani Forces Continue to Provide Supporting Cover Fire to Infiltrators, Says MEA

Hitting out at Pakistan, India on Thursday said that despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003, Pakistani forces continue to provide supporting cover fire to infiltrators. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the incessant infiltration of terrorists and induction of weapons to fuel terror activities continues unabated. Such activities are not possible without the support of Pakistani forces deployed along the Line of Control (LOC), he said at an online briefing.

"Despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquility, Pakistani forces continue to engage in providing supporting cover fire to infiltrators," Srivastava said. He said the Charge d'Affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs on November 14 and a strong protest was lodged over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces, on multiple sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13, resulting in the death of four civilians and serious injuries to 19 others.

"India also strongly protested Pakistan's continued support to cross-border terrorist infiltration into India. Pakistan was once again reminded of its bilateral commitment to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner," Srivastava said.

