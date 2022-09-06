Pakistan Accepts Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist's Body For First Time in Over Three Decades

For the first time in more than three decades, the Pakistan Army has accepted the body of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist.

On Monday, the body of Tabarak Hussain, 32, of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), was handed over by the Indian Army to their Pakistani counterparts at the Chakan Da Bagh crossing point on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

The hand over was carried out in the presence of civil and police officers.

Hussain had died of heart failure in the Rajouri Army Hospital two days ago.

He was injured while he infiltrated into the Indian side of the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on August 21.

He had been tasked along with his accomplices by the Pakistan’s ISI to target Indian Army posts close to the LoC.

Also in 2016, Hussain had been nabbed in the same sector along with his brother Haroon Ali.

He was repatriated on humanitarian grounds in the following year via the Wagah-Attari border.

Pakistan has always refused to accept the bodies of terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir since the beginning of armed violence here.

Even during the Kargil conflict of 1999, Pakistan had refused to accept the bodies of its regular troopers killed while fighting the Indian Army.

