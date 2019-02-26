LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pakistan Accuses Indian Air Force of Violating LoC, Dropping 'Payload'

Pakistan's military said on Tuesday that Indian military aircraft crossed into its territory in PoK region and "released a payload" after Pakistan scrambled its own jets.

PTI

Updated:February 26, 2019, 9:31 AM IST
Islamabad: The Pakistan Army on Tuesday alleged that the Indian Air Force violated the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzafarabad sector.

"Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage," Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said in a tweet.

"Indian Air Force violated Line of Control Pakistan. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircraft gone back," he tweeted.

There was no immediate response from India.

The allegation came amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
