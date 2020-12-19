Pakistan Again Violates Ceasefire on LoC in J&K's Poonch District

Pakistan used small arms and mortar shells to target Indian positions on the line of control (LoC) on Saturday in J&K's Poonch district.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Devender Anand said at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Kirni and Malti sectors in Poonch district.

"Indian army retaliates befittingly," the spokesman said.

Pakistan violated ceasefire in two sectors of the LoC in Poonch district on Friday too.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has with impunity violated the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.

So far this year, Pakistan has violated ceasefire over 3,200 times in which 30 civilians have been killed and over 100 have been injured near the LoC in J&K.