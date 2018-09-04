English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Airport Worker Penalised after Video of Her Lip-Syncing Indian Song Goes Viral
The video of the song had gone viral on social networking platforms, prompting the authorities to order a probe into the matter.
Representative image
Lahore: Pakistan's Airport Security Force on Monday penalised its young female staffer for lip-syncing to an Indian song while wearing a cap with the country's flag on it.
Last month, a video of a Polish girl dancing on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane to celebrate the country's Independence Day went viral.
Draped in the Pakistani flag, Eva zu Beck did her own rendition of the popular Kiki challenge.
The country's anti-graft body National Accountability Bureau has launched investigation into the matter.
