Pakistan Angry Because People Like Masood Azhar Not Invited: Shiv Sena on Iftar Party Row

Shiv Sena on Tuesday took a grim view of Pakistan government’s "unprecedented harassment" of guests in an Iftar party hosted by Indian High Commission in Islamabad on June 2.In its editorial mouthpiece Saamna, the party pointed out that the “well-known personalities” who were invited to the party were all Pakistani citizens. "Those invited to the Iftar party organised by the High Commission of India were all well-known people of Islamabad. The main thing is that these were all Pakistani citizens. Possibly, the reason behind Pakistan's anger is people like Masood Azhar were not invited for the party," the editorial piece read.On June 2, Indian diplomats invited for an Iftar party hosted by the Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria were stopped from attending it by Pakistan security guards.The list of guests included Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi and other political dignitaries. Khan and Alvi, however, didn't make an appearance.Talking about the treatment meted out to the guests, the BJP ally said that there cannot be peace talks or any kind of conversation with the neighbouring country."The state of Pakistan is like that of a drunken monkey. The commotion created by the drunken monkeys at the Indian High Commission's Iftar party is unbearable…the guests were treated in a distasteful manner and stopped at the entrance gates. Many were turned away," the editorial said."What was done during Iftar party… should that be considered as a step taken for the peace process? Pakistan's reality has once again surfaced. Pakistan is not a worthy country to discuss anything," Saamna stated.Shiv Sena maintained that the neighbouring country has become a "factory" of global terrorism and is being controlled by its army and ISI. "Pakistan has become a factory of global terrorism, not a country. ISI and Pakistan Army are keeping control over Pakistan. Thinking that Prime Minister Imran Khan was chosen by the path of democracy, this is an illusion,” it said.On the day of the iftar party incident, news reports had quoted sources as saying that Pakistani agencies "laid siege" on the hotel, and "harassed, intimidated and turned away hundreds of guests".Pakistan’s action seemed to have come in retaliation to the May 28 incident in New Delhi when guests invited to the Iftar party at the Pakistan High Commission were subjected to similar harassment by cops.