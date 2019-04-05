English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Announces Release of 360 Indian Fishermen in Jail Starting From Today
With no clear demarcation of the maritime border, India and Pakistan frequently resort to arresting fishermen who venture into the neighbouring country’s waters.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Ahmedabad: Pakistan has deicded to release 360 Indian fishermen from jail in four different batches beginning from Friday.
Jivan Jungi, the executive member of Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD) said that 355 of the 360 fishermen set to be released are from Gujarat.
“This is very good news for fishermen and their families back home. We have received a message from Pakistan that it will be realizing 360 Indians, of which the first batch of 100 will arrive on Wagha-border on Friday,” Jungi told News18.
The second batch of 100 Indians will arrive on April 15, while the third batch of Indians will arrive on 22 April. This will be followed by the fourth and final batch of 60 fishermen arriving on April 29, he added.
Meanwhile, a process to bring back the mortal remains of a Gujarati fisherman, who died in Pakistan jail is underway. “We are in touch with high commissions of both the countries to bring back mortal remains of deceased fisherman,’’ Jungi said.
On March 4, an Indian fisherman Bhikhabhai Bambhaniya had succumbed to illness during treatment in Pakistan. Bhikhabhai, along with other fishermen, had ventured into the Arabian Sea and was captured by Pakistan Marine Security Agency on November 15, 2017, while fishing near international maritime borders.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
