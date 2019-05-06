English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Apprehends 30 Fishermen, Seizes 6 Boats Near Gujarat Coast
The National Fishworkers' Forum has said that the thirty fishermen will now be taken to Karachi port.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
Ahmedabad: At least 30 Gujarat fishermen were apprehended early Monday by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) near the international maritime boundary in the Arabian Sea, a Porbandar-based National Fishworkers' Forum (NFF) official said.
NFF secretary Manish Lodhari said the PMSA also seized six fishing boats.
"Thirty fishermen on board six boats were apprehended by PMSA near IMBL early today morning alleging that our fishermen had ventured into the Pakistan side during fishing," Lodhari said.
"They will now be taken to Karachi port. All these boats had ventured into sea a few days ago from Porbandar harbour" he added.
He claimed Pakistani agencies were capturing Indian fishermen at regular intervals near the IMBL.
The development comes close on heels of Pakistan's "goodwill gesture" of releasing 100 Indian fishermen, mostly from Gujarat, just last month.
NFF secretary Manish Lodhari said the PMSA also seized six fishing boats.
"Thirty fishermen on board six boats were apprehended by PMSA near IMBL early today morning alleging that our fishermen had ventured into the Pakistan side during fishing," Lodhari said.
"They will now be taken to Karachi port. All these boats had ventured into sea a few days ago from Porbandar harbour" he added.
He claimed Pakistani agencies were capturing Indian fishermen at regular intervals near the IMBL.
The development comes close on heels of Pakistan's "goodwill gesture" of releasing 100 Indian fishermen, mostly from Gujarat, just last month.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
-
Sunday 05 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
Sunday 05 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Who's That RCB Girl?' Hunting Down Women You Saw on TV is Plain Stalker Behaviour
- Avengers Endgame All Set to Cross Rs 400 Crore Mark at Indian Box Office
- Jealous Girlfriend 'Bans' Man from Watching Game of Thrones Over Topless Scenes
- Game of Thrones Fans Have Been Left Really Confused After This New Relationship in Episode 4
- Ghost to Nymeria to Lady, Here’s What Happened to Stark Direvolves in Game of Thrones
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results