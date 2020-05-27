INDIA

Pakistan Army Claims to Shoot Down Indian 'Spying Quadcopter' along Line of Control

The incident happened in Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC, said military spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar, adding the "spying quadcopter" had intruded 650m on Pakistan's side of the LoC when it was brought down.

  • PTI Islamabad
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 8:41 PM IST
The Pakistan Army claimed on Wednesday that it shot down an Indian "spying quadcopter" for allegedly violating the airspace along the Line of Control.

The incident happened in Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC, according to military spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar. He said that the "Indian spying quadcopter" had intruded 650 metres on Pakistan's side of the LoC when it was brought down.

In April, the Pakistan Army claimed to have shot down an Indian drone.

The ties between the two nations strained following the Balakot strike when the Indian Air Force jets bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Pakistan on February 26 last year to avenge the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14. Pakistan retaliated on February 27 by attempting to target Indian military installations.

The ties further nose-dived after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir in August last. Pakistan downgraded diplomatic relations with India and expelled Indian High Commissioner.


