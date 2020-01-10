Take the pledge to vote

Pakistan Army Lobs Mortars in J&K's Poonch, 2 Indian Porters Killed

The Army porters were working in an area along the LoC when the Pakistan Army shells hit them directly. Three others were severely injured and have been hospitalised.

PTI

January 10, 2020
Image for representation.
Image for representation.

Jammu: Two Army porters were killed and three others injured when the Pakistan Army fired mortar bombs at forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

The Army porters were working in an area along the LoC when the Pakistan Army shells hit them directly, they said.

"Today at about 1100 hours Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked shelling with mortars along LoC in Gulpur sector in district Poonch", a defence spokesman said.

In the shelling, two porters were killed and three others were severely injured, he said.

The injured have been hospitalised and efforts are on to recover the bodies of the two other porters.

