English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Army Opens Fire at Forward Posts, Villages Along LoC in J-K's Poonch, Rajouri
The shelling and firing from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch and Keri sector in Rajouri started around 11.00 hours.
Representative image.
Loading...
Jammu: Pakistan Army Sunday lobbed mortars and opened fire from small arms at forwarding posts and villages along with the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.
The shelling and firing from across the border in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch and Keri sector in Rajouri started around 11.00 hours, the spokesman said.
He said the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly and there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side in the Pakistani firing.
Ending over a fortnight-long lull, Pakistan on Thursday targeted Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch followed by firing in Qasba sector in the same district the next day.
The shelling and firing from across the border in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch and Keri sector in Rajouri started around 11.00 hours, the spokesman said.
He said the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly and there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side in the Pakistani firing.
Ending over a fortnight-long lull, Pakistan on Thursday targeted Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch followed by firing in Qasba sector in the same district the next day.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Actor Sudeep Shares Pic With Salman Khan from Dabangg 3 Set Along With Lovely Post, See Here
- New Zealand Open: Ahsan-Setiawan Win Blockbuster Men's Doubles Final, Korea Women Rule
- Game of Thrones: Does Melisandre's 'Green Eyes' Prophecy to Arya Refer to Cersei Lannister?
- OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Bookings Now Open for All on Amazon India: How to Book for Rs 1,000
- IPL 2019 | Ishant Wrecks Rajasthan Top-order in Rabada's Absence
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results