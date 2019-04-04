English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Army Resorts to Fresh Shelling in J&K's Poonch; One Injured
Pakistani army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along LoC in Degwar and Gulpur sectors, PRO defence said.
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Jammu: Pakistani troops Thursday resorted to fresh mortar shelling and firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district in which one person was injured.
"At about 1800 hours, Pakistani army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along LoC in Degwar and Gulpur sectors in Poonch district," PRO defence said.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said. According to reports, one person suffered injuries in the incident.
On Tuesday, the Indian Army destroyed seven Pakistani military posts across the Line of Control in retaliation to the continued ceasefire violations by them. Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations admitted three casualties among their troops at Rakhchakri in Rawalakot of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
As a precautionary measure, all schools along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri districts have been closed in view of the Pakistani shelling. With Pakistan using heavy weaponry and 120 mm mortar bombs targeting civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch, people have been advised to stay indoors, officials said.
Ten persons, including four soldiers, have been killed and over 50 people injured in Rajouri and Poonch districts since India's air strike on a JeM terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 in response to the February 14 Pulwama terror strike which had left 40 CRPF personnel dead.
