Pakistan Army Shells 55 Forward Areas Along LoC in J&K; India Gives ‘Befitting’ Reply
The Pakistan army used heavy weaponry, firing 120 mm mortars targeting civilian hamlets and forward posts since 1730 hours Tuesday, an army officer said.
Representative Image. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Hours after the Indian Air Force jets struck a JeM terror camp across the LoC, the Pakistan army on Tuesday resorted to heavy mortar shelling on 55 forward areas in Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts, army sources said.
The Pakistan army used heavy weaponry, firing 120 mm mortars targeting civilian hamlets and forward posts since 1730 hours Tuesday, an army officer told PTI.
They fired from small, automatic and heavy weaponry in Krishna Gati, Balakote, Khari Karmara, Mankote, Tarkundi (Poonch district), Kalal, Baba Khori, Kalsian, Laam and Jhangar areas (Rajouri) and Pallanwala and Laleali (Jammu), the officer added.
However, there was no injury or loss of life in the ceasefire violations, the officer said, adding that Indian troops gave a "befitting reply" to the firing.
According to officials, more than a dozen ceasefire violations took place on Tuesday — the fourth consecutive day of Pakistan shelling and firing on Indian posts.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Nowshera sector along the Line of Control (LoC), the officer said, adding that locals in the border areas have been asked to not venture out.
Panic has gripped the border areas and some locals have left their homes and moved to safer areas, reports said.
Since last Wednesday, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire everyday barring Friday, the officer said.
The Nowshera sector witnessed unprovoked firing from the Pakistan side for three consecutive days on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The Pakistani guns remained silent on Friday but on Thursday ceasefire was violated in Poonch sector while on Wednesday, they initiated unprovoked shelling in Kalal sector of Rajouri district.
Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the agreement during flag meetings between the border guarding forces of the two countries, the officials said.
Amid mounting tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack and increasing ceasefire violations, the people along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in the region are living under intense fear.
(With PTI inputs)
