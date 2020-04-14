Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Pakistan Army Shells Areas Along LoC in J-K's Poonch District

The Pakistan army has resorted to heavy firing and shelling along the LoC in Poonch, Rajouri and Kupwara sectors of Jammu and Kashmir during the past week.

PTI

Updated:April 14, 2020, 11:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pakistan Army Shells Areas Along LoC in J-K's Poonch District
(Image for representation)

Jammu: The Pakistan army shelled areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday night, officials said.

"At about 9.15 pm today, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors in Poonch district," a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply, he said. The Pakistan army has resorted to heavy firing and shelling along the LoC in Poonch, Rajouri and Kupwara sectors of Jammu and Kashmir during the past week.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,272

    +1224*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,815

    +1463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,189

    +210*  

  • Total DEATHS

    353

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,390,605

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,981,912

    +58,064

  • Cured/Discharged

    465,885

     

  • Total DEATHS

    125,078

    +5,460
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres