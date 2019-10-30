English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Army Targets Forwards Posts, Villages Along LoC in J&K's Rajouri
There was no immediate report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing and shelling.
Representative image/Reuters
Jammu: Pakistani Army on Wednesday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.
There was no immediate report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing and shelling, the spokesman said.
"At about 3.15 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and mortars along the LoC in Sunderbani sector. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," he said.
