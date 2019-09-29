Pakistan Army Targets Posts, Village along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
On Saturday evening, Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing in Shahpur and Kerni sectors in Poonch district, prompting strong retaliation by India.
Jammu: In the second ceasefire violation in as many days, the Pakistani Army on Sunday resorted to firing and shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.
"At about 3.15 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by intense firing of small arms and shelling with Mortars in Balakote in Mendhar sector," the spokesperson said.
He said the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly and there was no immediate report of any casualty in the cross-border shelling.
The exchange of fire between the two sides lasted for several hours but caused no damage on our side, the spokesperson said.
This year, according to officials, Pakistan violated the ceasefire over 2,000 times along the LoC, leaving 21 Indians dead and scores of others injured.
India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquility along the LoC and the International Border.
