Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pakistan Army Targets Posts, Village along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

On Saturday evening, Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing in Shahpur and Kerni sectors in Poonch district, prompting strong retaliation by India.

PTI

Updated:September 29, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistan Army Targets Posts, Village along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
Representative image.

Jammu: In the second ceasefire violation in as many days, the Pakistani Army on Sunday resorted to firing and shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

"At about 3.15 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by intense firing of small arms and shelling with Mortars in Balakote in Mendhar sector," the spokesperson said.

He said the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly and there was no immediate report of any casualty in the cross-border shelling.

On Saturday evening, Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing in Shahpur and Kerni sectors in Poonch district, prompting strong retaliation by India.

The exchange of fire between the two sides lasted for several hours but caused no damage on our side, the spokesperson said.

This year, according to officials, Pakistan violated the ceasefire over 2,000 times along the LoC, leaving 21 Indians dead and scores of others injured.

India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquility along the LoC and the International Border.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram