Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J&K's Poonch District

Jammu: The Pakistan Army on Friday opened fire and shelled areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

Indian troops effectively retaliated. Officials said Pakistani troops fired from small arms and lobbed mortars in Krishna Ghati sector.

