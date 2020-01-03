English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in J&K's Poonch District
Indian troops effectively retaliated. Officials said Pakistani troops fired from small arms and lobbed mortars in Krishna Ghati sector.
Representative image.
Jammu: The Pakistan Army on Friday opened fire and shelled areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.
