Pakistan Army Warns India of Proper Response in Case of Any Attack

Outgoing military spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor in his interaction with defence correspondents talked about the statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and possible reaction by Pakistan.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 8:53 PM IST
Pakistan Army Warns India of Proper Response in Case of Any Attack
Representative Image.

Islamabad: The Pakistan Army on Thursday warned India of proper response in case of any attack against the country. Outgoing military spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor in his interaction with defence correspondents talked about the statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and possible reaction by Pakistan.

Addressing the National Cadet Corps in New Delhi, Modi on Tuesday said the Indian armed forces won't take more than a week-10 days to make Pakistan bite dust. "India will start the war, but we will end it," said Ghafoor, who has been posted as the General Officer Commanding Okara in Punjab province, bordering India.

"It not about 7-10 days but also about before and after this period," he said, referring to Prime Minister Modi's remarks. Ghafoor said that the Pakistan Army had been fighting for two decades against terrorists and was fully prepared to deal with any situation.

He said the two countries came close to a war in 2019 but the Pakistan Army ensured peace through its preparedness and proper response. "Superior military strategy of (Pakistan Army chief) General Qamar Javed Bajwa saved South Asia from a big catastrophe," he claimed.

Pakistan's civil and military leadership wanted peace in the region and the Indian civil and military leaders should realise the importance of peace, he added. When asked whether India was happy that he was transferred, Ghafoor said: "If India is happy then it is my honour."

He thanked the Pakistani people and the media for cooperating during his stay as spokesman of the army. Ghafoor said whatever he said as the army spokesman was not his views but those of the institution he represented.

His successor Maj Gen Babur Iftikhar would assume charge from Saturday.

