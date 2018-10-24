English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Arrests 16 Indian Fishermen, Confiscates Their Boats
They were arrested on Monday by personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) during an operation.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
Karachi: Sixteen Indian fishermen have been arrested by Pakistani authorities for allegedly straying into the country's territorial waters, a security official said Wednesday.
They were arrested on Monday by personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) during an operation.
A security official told PTI that three boats of the fishermen were also confiscated.
A case has been registered against them at the Dock Police Station in Karachi.
Pakistan and India regularly arrest each other's fishermen who inadvertently enter into their waters due to absence of any proper technology to confirm the coastline border between Pakistan and India near Sir Creek in the Arabian Sea. They languish in jails until they are set free on certain occasions.
They were arrested on Monday by personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) during an operation.
A security official told PTI that three boats of the fishermen were also confiscated.
A case has been registered against them at the Dock Police Station in Karachi.
Pakistan and India regularly arrest each other's fishermen who inadvertently enter into their waters due to absence of any proper technology to confirm the coastline border between Pakistan and India near Sir Creek in the Arabian Sea. They languish in jails until they are set free on certain occasions.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From One Teen Sensation to Another - Shooting Coach Rana Has Success Mantra for Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary
- Peace Out, Seoul: South Korea says It will Arrest Citizens who Smoke Pot in Canada
- Mira Rajput Makes First Public Appearance With Son Zain, See Pics
- Xiaomi Diwali with Mi Sale: How to Buy a Poco F1 For Rs 1
- Smart Assistant Technology Puts F1 Fans' Fingers on the Pulse
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...