Pakistan Arrests 16 Indian Fishermen, Confiscates Their Boats

They were arrested on Monday by personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) during an operation.

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2018, 12:10 PM IST
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Karachi: Sixteen Indian fishermen have been arrested by Pakistani authorities for allegedly straying into the country's territorial waters, a security official said Wednesday.

They were arrested on Monday by personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) during an operation.

A security official told PTI that three boats of the fishermen were also confiscated.

A case has been registered against them at the Dock Police Station in Karachi.

Pakistan and India regularly arrest each other's fishermen who inadvertently enter into their waters due to absence of any proper technology to confirm the coastline border between Pakistan and India near Sir Creek in the Arabian Sea. They languish in jails until they are set free on certain occasions.
