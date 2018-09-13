English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Arrests 18 Indian Fishermen for Entering Their Territorial Waters
On August 14, the Pakistan government had as a gesture of goodwill on the country's Independence Day released 26 Indian fishermen in Karachi.
Image for representation. (Photo by Shaukat Ahmed/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Karachi: Pakistan authorities have arrested 18 Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing in the country's territorial waters, an official said.
The latest batch of Indian fishermen was arrested on Tuesday by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and they will be produced before a judicial magistrate on Thursday by the Docks police, the official said.
Two fishing boats of the Indian fishermen were also seized. They will now join hundreds of other Indian fishermen lodged in jails in Karachi before they are released either on completion of sentences or through any goodwill gesture announced by the Pakistan government.
Pakistan and India regularly arrest each other's fishermen who inadvertently enter into their waters. They languish in jails until they are set free on occasions.
