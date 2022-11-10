Pakistan-based Drug Consignments Sent Via Drones Like Salaries for Indian Handlers, Say Probe Agencies

There is more to the drug consignments sent to India via drones from the other side of the border. The drugs, known to be supplied by Pakistan-based terror outfits via unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, are actually incentives and just that. Investigations and charge-sheeted cases by NIA and Punjab Police have revealed that these consignments originating from Pakistan are incentives for handlers, who are supposed to receive them for further supply.

Handlers, who were supposed to get consignments of arms and ammunition, received drugs as payment for executing the work of supplying arms to hide at a place given by Pakistani masters.

Senior officials probing such cases told News18 that in almost all of them, drugs were used as a payment method. According to data compiled by Border Security Force, such drones were intercepted almost every day.

Officials further said during the interrogation of the accused who received the consignments, agencies found that they also got small weapons for personal use that some sold further for money.

“Drug consignments sent from Pakistan were like salaries of handlers and their support persons for supplying arms and ammunition in India. These handlers were getting photos of the place and location, where they had to drop the weapons consignment. These drugs are being sent in small amounts as incentives, which are sold furtherfor money. The modus operandi is rampant in areas close to the Pakistan border,” a senior government official told News18.

According to sources, chargesheets filed by NIA in a case linked to the supply of arms and ammunition in Punjab, investigators mentioned about such instances where Pakistan-based terror outfits are using such techniques.

While explaining the modus operandi, an investigator who probed a similar case said, “The accused get drug consignment first, which help terror outfits to gain trust of Indian handlers. They later send arms and ammunition and ask them to drop at a location. After successful delivery, they again send some amount of drugs as incentives.”

Asked if India-based handlers get contacts of Pakistan-based masters, the senior officer said, “All of them met somebody with contacts in Pakistan inside jails. All the accused have spent years in prison and got contacts of Pakistan-based masters from jails. Chargesheeted cases have details of such contacts in jail and helped the accused to get contacts of people across the border.”

Amit Shah emphasises on use of anti-drone technology

Union home minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting on Wednesday with Intelligence Bureau officials to discuss various internal security related issues. While talking about drone activities, Shah said technology must be used more. “We have to make maximum use of anti-drone technology to stop drug smuggling from across the border through drones,” read a press release issued by the home ministry.

More drone activity

To give weapons and logistical support, terror outfits have increased the use of drones. While many of these have been shot down or noticed by security forces, several have gone unnoticed.

Official data shows that the BSF noticed the movement of UAVs at least 206 times in total – 20 in Jammu and 186 in Punjab – till the second week of October. This is a jump of almost 100 per cent.

Data further shows that BSF noticed or shot down 230 drones till October 15. In the last two years, the total number of drones sighted was 188.

It has also come to the fore that Jammu remains the favoured route for supply of arms, ammunition, and grenades, while Punjab is being explored majorly for drugs.

