Pakistan-based LeT Cadre Among 2 Charged by NIA for Radicalising People Online in Bengal

The NIA on Thursday filed a second supplementary chargesheet before a special court here against two cadres of Pakistan-based terror group LeT for allegedly organising unlawful activities, radicalising, recruiting and motivating people through cyberspace for Jihad against India, an official said. Altaf Ahmed Rather of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora and Pakistan-based LeT cadre Bilal Durani, who lives in Lahore, have been charged with sections of the IPC and the UA (P) Act, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case was registered in March last year in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas after the arrest of Tania Parveen, a member of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) by the state police, the NIA official said. Altaf had befriended Parveen online. She was radicalised and recruited into the folds of the LeT through cyberspace, the official said.

Altaf connected her with Pakistan-based LeT cadres Durani and Ayesha Burhan who made her co-admin of various social media groups espousing secessionist ideas on Kashmir, according to the NIA official. Altaf and Durani, in association with other accused of the LeT in India and Pakistan, indulged in unlawful activities, radicalised, recruited and motivated other people through cyberspace for Jihad against India, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

