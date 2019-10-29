Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pakistan-based Terror Outfits Planning to Target J&K, Create Hostage-like Situation: Intel Inputs

Officials said the information has also indicated plans of terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen to target security personnel in Srinagar district.

PTI

Updated:October 29, 2019, 8:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Soldiers Should Get Access to Social Media Within Line of Control: Army Chief (Representative image)
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Pakistan-based terror groups may target security forces and government installations in Jammu and Kashmir in the coming days to create a prolonged hostage-like situation to draw international attention, according to intelligence inputs.

Quoting the inputs, officials said the information has also indicated about plans of terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Hizbul Mujahideen to target security personnel in the general areas of Zonakar, Rainawari, Safakadal and Dharamshal in Srinagar district.

According to the intelligence inputs, terrorists are likely to target installations of the security forces and government offices in Srinagar with an aim to create a prolonged hostage-like situation to draw international attention, the officials said.

Likelihood of grenade attacks on security forces in a district headquarters town to create fear psychosis and threaten civilian authorities outside the mini secretariat in another district have also been reported.

Terrorist outfits have been using posters in various parts of the Kashmir Valley to disseminate threat messages to scare shopkeepers against defying call for a shutdown.

The Hizbul Mujahideen has warned fruit traders, truck drivers, government and bank officials of dire consequences if the call for shutdown was not adhered to, another official said.

According to the inputs, one of the airfields — Awantipora, Srinagar or Rangreth in the Kashmir Valley — could be targets of possible attacks by some foreign terrorists.

Security agencies are on high alert since August 5 when the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into union territories, which will come into being on October 31.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram