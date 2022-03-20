Pakistan Blast: Multiple Explosions Heard in Sialkot’s Cantonment Area, Say Reports

A massive explosion has occurred in the northern Pakistani city of Sialkot on Sunday, reports said. The blast was said to have been heard near the cantonment area in Punjab province.

“Pakistan - Multiple explosions at the Sialkot military base in northern Pakistan. Initial indications are this is an ammunition storage area. A large fire is burning. Cause as yet unverified," Rishi Suri, editor of The Daily Milap said in a tweet.

#Pakistan - Multiple explosions at the #Sialkot military base in northern Pakistan. Initial indications are this is an ammunition storage area. A large fire is burning. Cause as yet unverified. https://t.co/FGvCKDdobc— Rishi Suri (@rishi_suri) March 20, 2022

Several residents posted videos of the alleged explosion on social media, with some claiming multiple explosions were heard in the area.

The Sialkot cantonment, one of Pakistan’s oldest and most important army bases, is located adjacent to the city. It was founded in 1852 by the British Indian Army.

The incident occurs at a time when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is battling to save his government after two opposition parties moved a no-trust vote in the country’s Parliament and a revolt within his own ruling coalition.

On March 8, 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) filed a no-confidence motion with the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government, led by Khan, was to blame for the country’s economic crisis and spiralling inflation.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

