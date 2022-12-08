CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » Pakistan Capture BSF Jawan Who Accidentally Crossed India-Pak Border
1-MIN READ

Pakistan Capture BSF Jawan Who Accidentally Crossed India-Pak Border

PTI

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 09:27 IST

New Delhi, India

This is the second such incident in the Abohar sector of Punjab after a jawan crossed over to the other side. (Representative image: PTI)

This is the second such incident in the Abohar sector of Punjab after a jawan crossed over to the other side. (Representative image: PTI)

The jawan crossed over to the other side accidentally due to dense fog and resulting "extremely poor visibilty" on Wednesday morning and was apprehended by the Pakistan Rangers

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, who inadvertently crossed over to the Pakistani side on Wednesday in the Punjab sector, has been captured by Pak Rangers and his handing back is awaited, officials said Thursday.

This is the second such incident in the Abohar sector of Punjab after a jawan crossed over to the other side while undertaking zero line checking along the India-Pakistan International Border (IB) last week on December 1.

The jawan was handed back by the Pakistan Rangers to the BSF the same day, after a flag meeting.

In the latest case, the officials said, the jawan crossed over to the other side accidentally due to dense fog and resulting “extremely poor visibilty" on Wednesday morning and was apprehended by the Pakistan Rangers.

RELATED NEWS

“The BSF and Rangers are in touch and an update on the release is awaited," a senior BSF officer said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:December 08, 2022, 09:27 IST
last updated:December 08, 2022, 09:27 IST