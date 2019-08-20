Pakistan Claim of Killing 6 Indian Security Personnel Along Loc in J&K Fake, Says Army

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Tuesday dismissed as "fake" Pakistan military's claim of killing six Indian security personnel in cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan Army's claim of killing six Indian soldiers during cross-border firing is totally fake," a source said.

An Army jawan was killed and four others were injured as Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

The Indian Army responded effectively, causing heavy damage to Pakistani Army posts and casualties to Pakistani soldiers, a Jammu-based defence spokesperson said.

Earlier, Pakistan military spokesperson Asif Ghafoor, in a tweet, claimed that six Indian soldiers, including an officer, were killed during cross-border firing.

"Pakistan Army's befitting response to Indian CFVs (ceasefire violations) in Tatta Pani Sector along LOC. Indian fire had martyred 3 civilians," he alleged.

Indian Army sources said initiation of ceasefire violation followed by false figure of Indian casualties is Pakistan's deliberate design to up the ante along LoC to desperately seek international attention.

