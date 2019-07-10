Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Pakistan Claims to Have Recovered India-made Anti-tank Mine in Nullah Dek Near Kartarpur Corridor

Nullah Dek enters Pakistan's territory from India in Tehsil Zafarwal, in Narowal district, some 125-km from Lahore.

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistan Claims to Have Recovered India-made Anti-tank Mine in Nullah Dek Near Kartarpur Corridor
Image for representation.
Loading...

Lahore: An India-made anti-tank mine was recovered from Nullah Dek near Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan's Punjab province, an official said Wednesday.

According to District Civil Defence Officer (Narowal) Muhammad Asim Wahla, labourers digging out sand from the Nullah Dek found the 14-pound anti-tank mine on Tuesday and informed police about it.

Police reached the spot and called the bomb disposal squad of the civil defence that defused the mine.

Nullah Dek enters Pakistan's territory from India in Tehsil Zafarwal, in Narowal district, some 125-km from Lahore.

The official said the anti-tank mine was made in India and such mines are sometimes found in the Dek after being pushed by the strong water currents of the Nullah from Indian side.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram