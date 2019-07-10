English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan Claims to Have Recovered India-made Anti-tank Mine in Nullah Dek Near Kartarpur Corridor
Nullah Dek enters Pakistan's territory from India in Tehsil Zafarwal, in Narowal district, some 125-km from Lahore.
Lahore: An India-made anti-tank mine was recovered from Nullah Dek near Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan's Punjab province, an official said Wednesday.
According to District Civil Defence Officer (Narowal) Muhammad Asim Wahla, labourers digging out sand from the Nullah Dek found the 14-pound anti-tank mine on Tuesday and informed police about it.
Police reached the spot and called the bomb disposal squad of the civil defence that defused the mine.
The official said the anti-tank mine was made in India and such mines are sometimes found in the Dek after being pushed by the strong water currents of the Nullah from Indian side.
