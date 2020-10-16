News18 Logo

india

1-MIN READ

Pakistan Continues Ceasefire Violation on LoC in J&K's Poonch District

Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol along the India-Pakistan border in Akhnoor near Jammu, on August 14, 2019. (Representative image/Rakesh BAKSHI / AFP)



24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in nearly 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC in J&K since January 2020.

Continuing unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC), Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling to target Indian positions on Friday in J&K's Poonch district.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Devender Anand said, "At about 5.15 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district. The Indian army retaliated befittingly."

A JCO of the army was injured in Pakistan ceasefire violation on the LoC in the same district on Thursday.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has been violating with impunity the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.

24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in nearly 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC in J&K since January 2020.


