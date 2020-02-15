Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pakistan Court Upholds Death Penalty for Nine Terrorists for Attack on Military Convoy in 2004

An anti-terrorism court had awarded the death penalties to 11 suspected militants in February, 2006. But all of them had appealed against the verdict.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2020, 8:19 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pakistan Court Upholds Death Penalty for Nine Terrorists for Attack on Military Convoy in 2004
Representative image.

Karachi The Sindh High Court in Pakistan has upheld the death sentence of nine terrorists for carrying out an attack on security forces in 2004 in which 10 people, including six army personnel, were killed.

An anti-terrorism court had awarded the death penalties to 11 suspected militants in February, 2006. But all of them had appealed against the verdict.

When the case came up for hearing on Friday in Karachi before a 10-member bench of the Sindh High Court, it upheld the death sentence awarded to nine accused in the attack on the convoy of a top commander near the Clifton Bridge in Karachi.

Ten people, including six army personnel and three policemen, were killed in the attack carried out by a banned militant outfit.

The court upheld the death sentences of nine convicts and acquitted two accused in the attack.

Taliban Commander Nek Muhammad who had allegedly masterminded the deadly attack was killed in 2004 in North Waziristan during a military operation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram