Pakistan Creating Rift Between Sikh Groups After Two Incidents of Sacrilege Reported in Punjab: Sources

In another incident of lynching over an alleged sacrilege attempt reported from Kapurthala in Punjab in less than 24 hours after the Amritsar’s Golden Temple instance, CNN-News18 has learnt that the Granthi is hand in glove with the Pakistan’s ISI that is trying to create a rift between Sikh groups.

The young man, who was seen “disrespecting” the Nishan Sahib (the Sikh triangular flag) installed in the Dera complex, was allegedly beaten to death by a huge crowd that also included radical leaders and Nihangs.

Baba Amarjit Singh, the Kaputhala Granthi, who went live on Facebook to share details of the incident, called on radical leaders such as Amrik Singh Ajnala and others who allegedly beat up the unidentified man.

It is learnt that Baba Amarjit Singh has been taking pilgrimage (‘jathas’) to Sikh shrines located in Pakistan on festivals for the last five years.

‘Jathas’ sponsored by him were being given preferential treatment and visas by Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.

According to intelligence sources, efforts are being made by ISI agents based in Pakistan as well as Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi, to help Amarjit Singh carry out anti-India activities.

A man, in his early 20s, was beaten to death on December 18 after he allegedly attempted to desecrate the Holy Guru Granth Sahib in Golden Temple in Amritsar. According to the video footage, the youth jumped golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, picked a sword, and reached near in front of the ‘Saroop’ where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib.

The man was nabbed by security officials and was handed over to the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) office. An angry crowd gathered outside the office and thrashed him badly that later led to his death.

Videos of the incident show the mob trying to break the gate of the SGPG office and raising slogans. Weapons are also visible in the crowd.

Deputy Commissioner of Police PS Bhandal said the man, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, died in the altercation. “Today, one 24-25-year-old man barged inside (Golden Temple) where the holy book (Guru Granth Sahib) is kept. He tried desecrating it with a sword; was taken out by Sangat people; died in the altercation,” he told ANI.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit S Channi has condemned the incident and directed state police authorities to thoroughly probe the matter. “CM also called up SGPC President and assured his government’s full support and cooperation to get into the bottom of the case,” the CMO said in a statement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.